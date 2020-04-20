Popular

GTA: San Andreas cheats – every vehicle, weapon and stat boost code

By

Every cheat code for GTA's Los Santos adventure, from invulnerability to NPC riots.

gta san andreas cheats pc
(Image credit: Rockstar)
Cheaters prosper just fine in GTA: San Andreas, it turns out. Unlike GTA 5's cheat codes, which are pretty limited in scope, GTA: San Andreas' cheats are a varied bunch—letting you boost your stats, hoard thousands of dollars, spawn exotic vehicles or just stroll around town in some quaint rural clothes. Want to wander around in permanent sunset? You can do that. Want to immediately roll around in the Rhino tank? No problem. Want to be dressed in a gimp suit? Sure, no problem.

Below you'll find almost 90 cheat codes to enhance your San Andreas experience, whether that's player enhancements like near-invulnerability or weapons, or just arming every civilian in the game and having them riot through the streets. Whatever fun you fancy.

Alas, it's clear that GTA 6 won't be with us anytime soon, so for now you can make the most of GTA: San Andreas with this massive list of cheat codes.

How to use GTA: San Andreas cheats

Using cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas is simple—you don't even need to open a console command box to do it. Just type in your desired cheat while playing (not in the pause menu), and it will instantly activate in front of your very eyes. Most cheat codes come in two flavours. There's the gibberish code that's short but difficult to memorise, or a phrase that takes slightly longer to type but actually makes sense. Ultimately both do the same thing, but you'd be forgiven for not remembering that it's "LXGIWYL" that blesses you with a bunch of handy weapons.

You can turn on as many cheats as you like, although some will overwrite others. Just know that it's recommended you don't save with cheats enabled. Doing so, particularly with pedestrian cheats, can cause problems later in the game—potentially blocking your progress entirely.

All GTA: San Andreas cheats

Player cheats

CheatPhraseCode
Get full health and armour, and $250,000INEEDSOMEHELPHESOYAM
Obtain weapon set #1THUGSARMOURYLXGIWYL
Obtain weapon set #2PROFESSIONALSKITKJKSZPJ
Obtain weapon set #3NUTTERSTOYSUZUMYMW
Infinite ammoFULLCLIPWANRLTW
Adrenaline effectTAKEACHILLPILLMUNASEF
Super jumpKANGAROOLFGMHAL
Commit suicideGOODBYECRUELWORLDSZCMAWO
Full weapon aiming in vehiclesIWANNADRIVEBYOUIQDMW
Hitman skill rating with all weaponsPROFESSIONALKILLERNCSGDAG
Infinite lung capacityMANFROMATLANTISCVWKXAM
Maximum diving skillNATURALTALENTVQIMAHA
Maximum fatWHOATEALLTHEPIESBTCDBCB
Maximum muscleBUFFMEUPJYSDSOD
Maximum respectWORSHIPMEOGXSDAG
Maximum sex appealHELLOLADIESEHIBXQS
Maximum staminaICANGOALLNIGHTVKYPQCF
Never hungryIAMNEVERHUNGRYAEDUWNV
Obtain a jetpackROCKETMANYECGAA
Obtain a parachuteLETSGOBASEJUMPINGAIYPWZQP
Immune to guns and fireNOONECANHURTMEBAGUVIX
Super punchSTINGLIKEABEEIAVENJQ
Zero fat and muscleLEANANDMEANKVGYZQK

Wanted cheats

CheatPhraseCode
Six star wanted levelBRINGITONLJSPQK
Remove wanted levelTURNDOWNTHEHEATASNAEB
Raise wanted level by twoTURNUPTHEHEATOSRBLHH
Lock wanted level at current stateIDOASIPLEASEAEZAKMI

Vehicle cheats

CheatPhraseCode
Cars have nitroSPEEDFREAKCOXEFGU
Super jump on bikesCJPHONEHOMEJHJOECW
Boats can flyFLYINGFISHAFSNMSMW
Cars can flyCHITTYCHITTYBANGBANGRIPAZHA
You car is invincibleTOUCHMYCARYOUDIEJCNRUAD
Cars float away when hitBUBBLECARSBSXSGGC
Destroy all carsALLCARSGOBOOMCPKTNWT
Cars are invisibleWHEELSONLYPLEASEXICWMD
Cars have perfect handlingSTICKLIKEGLUEPGGOMOY
Spawn Bloodring BangerOLDSPEEDDEMONCQZIJMB
Spawn Caddy18HOLESRZHSUEW
Spawn DozerITSALLBULLEEGCYXT
Spawn Hotring Racer #1VROCKPOKEYPDNEJOH
Spawn Hotring Racer #2JUSTTRYANDSTOPMEVPJTQWV
Spawn Monster TruckMONSTERMASHAGBDLCID
Spawn QuadbikeFOURWHEELFUNAKJJYGLC
Spawn HunterOHDUDE
Spawn HydraJUMPJET
Spawn RancherDOUGHNUTHANDICAPJQNTDMH
Spawn RhinoTIMETOKICKASSAIWPRTON
Spawn RomeroWHERESTHEFUNERALAQTBCODX
Spawn StretchCELEBRITYSTATUSKRIJEBR
Spawn StuntplaneFLYINGTOSTUNTURKQSRK
Spawn TankerHITTHEROADJACKAMOMHRER
Spawn TrashmasterTRUEGRIMEUBHYZHQ
Spawn VortexIWANTTOHOVERKGGGDKP

NPC cheats

CheatPhraseCode
Gang members everywhereONLYHOMIESALLOWEDMROEMZH
Gangs rule the streetsBETTERSTAYINDOORSBIFBUZZ
Recruit anyone (rocket launcher)ROCKETMAYHEMZSOXFSQ
Recruit anyone (AK-47)NOONECANSTOPUSBMTPWHR
Recruit anyone (pistol)WANNABEINMYGANGSJMAHPE
Pedestrian chaosROUGHNEIGHBOURHOODAJLOJYQY
Pedestrians are ElvisBLUESUEDESHOESASBHGRB
Pedestrian riotSTATEOFEMERGENCYIOJUFZN
Pedestrians attack youSTOPPICKINGONMEBAGOWPG
Pedestrians attack you with gunsATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLEBGLUAWML
Pedestrians have weaponsSURROUNDEDBYNUTTERSFOOOXFT
Beach themeLIFESABEACHCIKGCGX
Carnival themeCRAZYTOWNPRIEBJ
Gimp themeLOVECONQUERSALLBEKKNQV
Rural themeHICKSVILLEFVTMNBZ
Triad themeNINJATOWNAFPHULTL
Traffic and pedestrians rarely spawnGHOSTTOWNTHGLOJ
Aggressive driversALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALSYLTEICZ
All green lightsDONTTRYANDSTOPMEZEIIVG
Black carsSOLONGASITSBLACKIOWDLAC
Pink carsPINKISTHENEWCOOLLLQPFBN
Cheap carsEVERYONEISPOORBGKGTJH
Sports carsEVERYONEISRICHGUSNDHE

World cheats

CheatPhraseCode
Decrease game speedSLOWITDOWNLIYOAAY
Increase game speedSPEEDITUPPPGWJHT
Time moves fasterTIMEJUSTFLIESBYYSOHNUL
Time is locked to 9pmDONTBRINGONTHENIGHTOFVIAC
Time is locked to midnightNIGHTPROWLERXJVSNAJ
Cloudy weatherDULLDULLDAYALNSFMZO
Foggy weatherCANTSEEWHEREIMGOINGCFVFGMJ
Rainy weatherSTAYINANDWATCHTVAUIFRVQS
Spawn sandstormSANDINMYEARSCWJXUOC
Sunny weatherSCOTTISHSUMMERMGHXYRM
Very sunny weatherTOODAMNHOTICIKPYH
Phil Savage
Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
