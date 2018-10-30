GTA Online's Halloween event features murder, mayhem, and free t-shirts

Six Adversary Modes will offer double RP and GTA during the event, including: e fun-filled festival of costumes and junk food that we're used to. Tricks definitely lead the way in the GTA Online's Halloween event, and by "tricks" I mean even more murder than usual.

Slasher - The shotgun-wielding Slasher stalks up to seven Hunted, equipped only with flashlights. After three minutes, the Hunted get shotguns of their own to turn the tables on the Slasher. The mode ends if the Slasher or all the Hunted are killed within the time limit.

Players who log into the game before November 5 will get free Psycho Swingers, Zombie Liberals in the Midwest, and Twilight Knife t-shirts, and a trio of Halloween-themed vehicles—the LCC Sanctus, the Albany Lurcher, and the Albany Franken Strange—are back for a limited time at a 35 percent discount. Other vehicles, properties, and add-ons are also marked down for the event.

GTA Online's big Halloween party is live now and runs until November 5. Details are available at the Rockstar Social Club.