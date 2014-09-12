GTA 5 trailer shows the stranger side of Los Santos

Today, Rockstar not only armed us with Grand Theft Auto V's PC release date , but also outlined the improvements that this new edition will bring. Now you can see those improvements in action, via a new trailer for the PC and current-gen console release of the game. It's a brief look at some of the weirder moments from the game's extensive campaign.

This particular footage was captured on the PS4 edition of the game, due out this November. Hopefully the extra couple of months between then and the PC release will give Rockstar the chance to make a better port than that offered by GTA 4.