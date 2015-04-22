GTA 5 PC update fixes Windows Media Player issue, other bugs

A new GTA 5 patch appeared last night to further fix some of the game's lingering issues. Now, for instance, you can play the game without having Windows Media Player installed. That'll be good news to any Winamp fans so dedicated to the cause that they've spent the last week stubbornly staring at an error message in order to keep their hard drive clean.
What else? Rockstar has nixed a rare bug that caused the Steam version to crash soon after launching. The Rockstar Editor's had some love, too, with various recording, control and display issues being fixes. You can find the full changelist below.
- Players can no longer purchase more vehicles than their properties can store.
- Players can now launch a video card benchmark test from the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where facial features would not save correctly when transferring a character from Xbox 360 or PS3 and changing genders while editing the character's appearance.
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in the clouds when voting to quick restart the Humane Labs Heist.
- Fixed an issue where markers in the Rockstar Editor could not be deleted with the mouse.
- Fixed various audio recording issues with Rockstar Editor clips.
- Fixed an issue where the Yacht would not appear in some recorded Rockstar Editor clips.
- Fixed a rare issue where some Rockstar Editor clips could not be opened for editing.
- Fixed an issue where the GTAV Launcher would not display the correct amount of time remaining for file downloads.
- The Steam overlay has been moved to prevent it from covering up Launcher buttons.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not save your settings when restarting in some instances.
- Fixed a rare issue where the Steam version of the game would crash right after launching.
- Windows Media Player is no longer required to install GTAV. Instead, Windows Media Foundation will be required.
- Fixed an issue where the game would show the pause menu without player input.
- Fixed an issue where the max frame rate would be incorrectly low in rare cases.