GTA 5 NaturalVision Remastered mod looks even prettier after extensive update

Jamal Rashid's ambitious and impressive Grand Theft Auto 5 NaturalVision Remastered visual overhaul mod is stunning. We spoke to the modder otherwise known as Razed about his tireless creation last week—which now looks even better following an extensive update.

As detailed on the mod's GTA5 Mods page, a new optional add-on that targets brighter evenings has been introduced, alongside a non-compulsory No Third Person Lens Flare setting. Vehicle headlight distance has been increased, police car lights have been improved, and light flares now reflect the same colours as their source (and are no longer exclusively blue).

As the images featured below outline, a number of shadow and lighting effects have been tweaked—the most impressive of which is perhaps revamped lightning strikes in thunderous weather conditions.

Full details of the mod's update can be found here, including installation instructions.