GTA 5 NaturalVision Remastered overhaul mod is stunning

Since its PC inception over two years ago, Grand Theft Auto 5 has accrued a healthy catalogue of neat player-made mods. From the sublime to the ridiculous there's something to suit every playstyle—and while I tend to most enjoy the latter grouping, the former boasts impressive projects like Razed's NaturalVision Remastered.

A complete overhaul of its namesake original, NaturalVision Remastered tweaks the game's environmental weathers, its lighting system, ambient colours, and tone mapping "in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality." And it looks pretty stunning in doing so.

Creator Razed explains on the mod's GTA5-Mods page that over 40 hours of real life footage of Southern California was viewed in order to pull this together, as well as "hundreds" of photos and numerous Google Street View trips to neighbouring districts within the Los Angeles and Salton Sea areas.

Powered without the use of ReShade—and inspired by Forza Horizon 3, GTA 4 and Watch Dogs—Razed reckons NaturalVision Remastered took 1,200 hours to make over the course of six months.

More information, including installation instructions, can be found over here. Here's some screens: