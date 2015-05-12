GTA 5 mod drowns Los Santos

Wherein Los Santos meets either a) a vengeful god, or b) the grim end results of global warming. This mod submerges the bulk of the GTA 5 map in water, but its not so deep that evidences of the former crime utopia can't be seen at the surface. Meanwhile, commuters go about their business at the bottom of the ocean, oblivious to the gigantic tsunami that has wreaked havoc on their city.

There's not really any practical purpose to this mod (unlike say, the whales falling from the sky mod), but it is strangely pretty, especially if you've read The Drowned World by JG Ballard, which you absolutely should if you haven't already. The video belongs to YouTuber taltigolt, who should be congratulated for their tour guide chops.