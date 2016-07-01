G.Skill adds new functionality for owners of its KM780 gaming keyboard

Memory and peripheral maker G.Skill announced the release of its latest keyboard software and firmware for the Ripjaws KM780 and KM780R RGB gaming keyboards today.

The update brings an expanded RGB color palette with up to 16 million colors. Any key can be assigned a color using the new palette, including the keyboard's function row and media keys. Previously, the F-key row and media keys were not customizable in G.Skill's software.

G.Skill's keyboard software

To unlock the new functionality, users are required to update to the new software which will update the keyboard's firmware.

Keyboards with RGB lighting for individual keys is becoming pretty standard among keyboard makers. That helps bring G.Skill up to par with the industry in the RGB department at least.