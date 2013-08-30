Greenlight Anniversary Sale offers deals on 50 greenlit games

Steam is a distribution platform that thinks "because it's a Tuesday" is a good reason to cheapen up some games. As such, it's only to be expected that bigger milestones are an excuse for even bigger sales. Reasons like "because it's a Friday," or "because Greenlight is a year old". It's the latter that's cause for some series discounts, with an Anniversary event that flays up to 75% off some titles that have made it through the digital pageant.

Fifty Greenlight titles have been discounted, including great games like Euro Truck Simulator 2 , Papers Please , Receiver , Rogue Legacy , Kentucky Route Zero , Surgeon Simulator 2013 , and Euro Truck Simulator 2 .

Did I mention that you could get Euro Truck Simulator 2 for 66% off? I did? Okay then.

Since its introduction, Greenlight has sparked controversy and criticism, but it's hard not to look at the list and - however grudgingly - admit that it's done some good. There are some genuinely great, and often interesting games being approved, and it's heartening to see them find a home inside Steam. Yes, there's also Dragon's Lair, but I guess there's no accounting for taste.

There are definitely flaws to the system, too, most notably that it isn't very transparent. Other factors are seemingly as important as votes, and the approval process can often appear arbitrary. Even Gabe Newell has spoken critically about the process, although an alternative has yet to surface. Still, with the recent bulk approval of 100 games, it seems the bottleneck is starting to be resolved.

To reminisce on its one year anniversary, has Greenlight had much impact on your Steam purchases?