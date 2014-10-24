Green Man Gaming kicks off Halloween with gamer trick or treats

Green Man Gaming, the headline sponsors of this year’s Golden Joystick awards has announced a raft of trick or treats to kick off a special Halloween promotion on its service, coinciding with the Golden Joystick awards show today.

What lurks within their Halloween goody bag? Well, just like the traditional bags circulated at the festival of ghosts, ghoulies and things that go bump in the night, you never know what you’re going to get until you take a dip inside.

Buy a game in the Trick or Treat promotion and you could score a free game or a special discount voucher, but if the dice come up the wrong way, GMG are promising a variety of non-specific Tricks (none of which we suspect will be too harsh).

Some of the discounted titles include Typing of the Dead Complete Collection (66% off), System Shock 2 (75% off), the Alan Wake Collector’s Bundle (75% off), Darksiders II (85% off) and 75% off across the entire Batman Arkham series.

The promotion is due to run from today Friday October 24th, until Halloween on Friday 31st October, so head on over to http://www.greenmangaming.com/trick-or-treat/ and fill your boots.

There will also be Playfire Rewards offered against some of these Halloween treats, and to find the full list of these visit: https://www.playfire.com/a/rewards

There’s also plenty of other deals and discounts if you fancy loading up on some great PC gaming now the nights are drawing in and these include offers on huge titles like Civilization: Beyond Earth, F1 2014 and Shadow of Mordor, with full details below. You’ll also get daily rewards for every game you track on the Playfire service, which can’t be bad.

Other deals:

Civilization: Beyond Earth - buy now and get 10 Free Game Pack + OnLive free trial + 23% voucher

(10 free game pack includes titles Speedball 2, Pixel Junk Monsters and Postal)

We’ll also have Playfire Rewards available on Civilization: Beyond Earth, for the full details please visit the Rewards page - https://www.playfire.com/a/rewards

Welcome Pack for new GMG customers will be available again from Friday - comes with 6 free games and OnLive free trial

20% voucher running until next Friday 31st. Works across thousands of titles: SPOOKY-TREATS-GMG20X

VIP Room – loyal GMG customers now get exclusive deals on certain titles, to check these great deals (including Shadow of Mordor Season Pass, F1 2014 and more) visit: http://www.greenmangaming.com/vip/