Green-fingered Minecraft modder makes all the plants look nicer

Minecraft's aesthetic is always an interesting topic: Simplistic and rudimentary in some ways, arguably even ugly at points, yet capable of producing some of the greatest visual spectacles in gaming. Oft-imitated but never bettered, the flexibility of its style can be almost impressionistic at times, its rudimentary shapes building into truly evocative landscapes.

The plants can look a bit crap though. The Minecraft modder Dark Storm clearly thinks along similar lines, as they've been working on a newly released pack called the Nature Revamp, which as the name suggests focuses on making all of the world's plant life and fungi a little bit nicer.

The mod can be downloaded here (Java edition only) and includes visual overhauls for pretty much everything you'd expect: flowers, mushrooms, vines, saplings, carrots, lilypads, lichen, blossoms and 'dead bush' whatever that is. The particularly horticultural among you may notice the absence of kelp, which is a frustration for Dark Storm: "I'd like to do kelp but since it's an animated texture I gotta figure out if I can make it work as a model first."

This will be a fine addition to our curated list of the best Minecraft mods around , even if it's not quite as exciting as adding hydras and death worms.