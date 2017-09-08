Grand Theft Auto Space mod launched with impressive trailer

I hadn't heard of the Grand Theft Auto Space mod until Andy reported on it a few weeks back. First announced in January, it's July trailer (featured above) looks spectacular—which Andy rightly likened to the Mass Effect we've always wanted.

GTA Space has now released in full, and has marked the occasion with this equally impressive cinematic:

As you'll see there, Grand Theft Auto Space promises three moons, 11 planets and one story. The following let's play by YouTube person Acepilot2k7 gives a better sense of how the mod works in practice, which is preceded by a few training missions not featured in the footage.

After taking off, Acepilot2k7 heads for the moon where he's met with an alien spacecraft and a horde of hostile natives. He then hightails it to his ship and makes off for Earth, which you can see for yourself here:

The above isn't quite as impressive as the trailers suggest, however the mod's creators do underscore it's not intended to be mission-based, but "more of a platform for experienced developers to integrate scripts/maps/and other things into the DLC in order to create content and expand the community experience."

The mod's creators also point out that at present GTA Space does not support VisualV, NaturalVision or NaturalVision Remastered, however does plan to support them in future.

More information, including installation instructions, can be found via the Grand Theft Auto Space GTA 5 Mods page.