Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

Looks like the remastered GTA Trilogy isn't the only thing Rockstar has cooking for its classic Grand Theft Auto games. During Thursday's Facebook Connect livestream, Mark Zuckerberg announced that San Andreas is getting a VR makeover. "This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality," Zuckerberg said.

The Oculus blog calls it a project "many years in the making," but doesn't have any screenshots or video of San Andreas in action. For now we've just had to use our imagination.

This is the first time a Grand Theft Auto game has officially been developed for VR, though it's not a complete first. Earlier this year modders made the entirety of Red Dead Redemption 2 playable in VR, and you can get GTA 5 running in VR, too, if you want to play it that way. Of course neither game was really designed for virtual reality—and neither was San Andreas, but with a new version in development for the Oculus Quest 2, it's likely going to be a more tailored experience.

How San Andreas will be reworked is an interesting question. First-person? Motion controls? You'll know more when we do.