Grab this MSI RTX 2080 Super for just £699, its lowest price ever on Amazon

Saving some cash on a new graphics card is never a bad thing, especially if you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best graphics cards available. The good news is you can pick up an MSI RTX 2080 Super for £698.99 on Amazon, which will net you a £72 savings (or closer to £60, based off its average historical price). We've been watching this GPU at its current price point for a few weeks now, but it's usually sitting at low stock levels and sells out pretty quickly. However, not only is there plenty of stock, but it's current price is lower than it was over the holidays.

This MSI RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio graphics card boasts 8GB of GDDR6, a 1,845MHz boost clock speed, as well as ray tracing and DLSS. It's got more than enough power to run any game at the highest settings—though if you've got your heart set on 4K Ultra at 60 fps with ray tracing enabled on games like Metro Exodus, you may find the 2080 Super falls just short. And while it's not quite as powerful as the 2080 Ti, it's currently still the second-fastest consumer GPU on the market.

