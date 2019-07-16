Grab this awesome Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia graphics while it's seriously cheap

Gaming laptops are pricey beasts. Especially Asus's premium gaming portables. But not so much, it seems, on Amazon Prime day. This ASUS TUF FX505GM packs some seriously sweet gaming specs:

ASUS TUF FX505GM | £779 (save £520)

A great price for 1 144Hz IPS gaming laptop with Nvidia 1060 graphics and a six-core Intel CPU, plus both a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD.View Deal

It all starts with a lightning fast 144Hz 1080p panel based on IPS technology for the best possible colour quality including 100% SRGB gamut coverage. Then there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. It's not the very latest technology and lacks ray-tracing acceleration. But it's still a serious quick graphics chip and well matched to the 1080p panel.

Next up is the Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor, which clocks up to 3.9GHz and will obliterate most games. This model is also configured with both a 256GB SSD and a 1TBHDD, so all your storage bases are covered. Factor in a 'TUF' chassis designed for durability and you have one heck of an overall package. Naturally, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer.

