Grab an RTX 2080 on sale for $589, the lowest price we've ever seen

This is the first sub-$600 RTX 2080 we've seen.

(Image credit: Galax)

The GeForce RTX 2080 is one of the best graphics cards you can buy, but its high cost keeps it out of the hands of most gamers. Originally debuting at $800, we mostly see RTX 2080s sell for around $680 to $750, with deals occasionally dropping that number to around $630. Today Galax has its RTX 2080 EX card on sale for $589.99—that's the first time we've seen a sub-$600 RTX 2080, and likely the cheapest the card has ever been.

The card is on sale directly through Galax's online store. It has a core clock of 1710 MHz with a one-click OC clock of 1755 MHz. You have to register a Galax account (it's free) in order to purchase, and the card comes with free shipping as well as a free 64GB iDuo Cobra flash drive

While there is a new Super variant of the RTX 2080, the original 2080 is no slouch. It's capable of impressive framerates (~60 fps at 4K ultra in most games), topping the power level of last generation's champion GPU, the GTX 1080 Ti. 

Galax GeForce RTX 2080 EX | $589.99
This is the best price we've seen for the high end RTX 2080, coming in at around $100 less than the typical street price for the card. View Deal

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
