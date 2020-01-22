Grab a HyperX Alloy Elite mechanical keyboard for £99.99

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and upgrading to a mechanical keyboard, you're in luck. Right now, the excellent HyperX Alloy Elite is on sale at Amazon for £99.99. It's one of the best mechanical keyboards out there, boasting a savings of £50. A little research into the historical price shows that £10 is a more realistic figure here, but even so, it still pushes one of our favourite mechanical keyboards to just a hair below the £100 mark.

The HyperX Alloy Elite comes with a full suite of dedicated media keys and a detachable wrist rest. And of course, no premium keyboard would be complete without an entire disco of RGB lighting effects that you can fully customise without the need for a software download. A unique set of access keys allows you toggle on Game Mode or adjust brightness and lighting effects on the fly.

The HyperX Alloy Elite is incredibly durable, too. The full-sized board has a solid steel frame built to withstand a lot of use—as well as the occasional temper tantrum. Sporting the top Cherry switches, this particular model boasts the Cherry MX Reds for a quiet key press.

HyperX Alloy Elite | £99.99 (save £50)

Packed with features this HyperX Alloy Elite comes with Cherry MX Reds, a full suite of dedicated media keys, and a detachable wrist rest.View Deal

The HyperX Alloy Elite is currently sitting at number two on our list of the best mechanical keyboards available right now. So, if you've been toying with idea of going mechanical, you cant go wrong with this board.