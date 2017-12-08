Grab a 34-inch ultrawide monitor for $240 or a GTX 1070 Ti for $465 with Game Awards deals

Lots of games were announced at The Game Awards tonight, some prizes were handed out, and A Way Out game director Josef Fares wouldn't stop saying "fuck" until host Geoff Keighley finally cut him off and rolled the trailer. Oh, and The Rock flipped off Game Informer, that was pretty good too. But that's not all! There were also a few good Game Awards deals on gaming hardware on eBay.

It's not a huge selection, but the price, as they say, is right.

Those "regular prices" are conveniently a bit higher than you'd actually find these products on Amazon, but the sale prices are genuinely decent deals. Especially the LG 34UM60, which is a nice entry level ultrawide display with an IPS panel and Freesync support. The discount on the 1070 Ti is smaller, but that's still a great price for a high-end graphics card.

Maybe I'm overlooking something but I don't see any ending date for these prices. The video card listing notes that limited quantities are available, however, so if you want any of them (and that is a really sweet price on that monitor) you'd best not dawdle.