Gotham City Impostors announced. Play as "The Bats" and "The Jokerz"

Warner Bros and Monolith Productions have announced Gotham City Impostors - an upcoming first-person shooter where you play as your own character in either "The Bats" or "The Jokerz" tribute gangs.

All sounds a bit "I'm not wearing hockey pads" to us.

The game is set to be an "Exagerrated take on first-person shooters, set in a part of the DC Universe players have never seen before" according to senior vice president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Samantha Ryan. She also mentions that "Gotham City Impostors blows apart expectations for superhero games with an exaggerated take on first person shooters" and is set in "a part of the DC Universe players have never seen before." We'll get to use all kinds of gadgets and weapons too.

More on Gotham City Impostors soon. Until then, keep checking the official site .