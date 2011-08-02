Golden Joystick Awards voting open. Vote Minecraft! Win stuff!

Voting has started on the annual Golden Joystick Awards , the longest running gaming award ceremony in the world. The Golden Joysticks are the only annual awards voted for by you, the gamers, which is why we want your help to make Minecraft a winner.

The smash hit indie game has been nominated in the new Best Downloadable category along with fellow PC Gamer favourite Frozen Synapse. It's a category mostly filled with console downloads, including big stars like Lara Croft and Sonic, so to see Minecraft take the top spot would be a real victory for the PC indie scene. Plus, can you imagine Notch's face? He's a lovely man who deserves a lovely award. Make it happen readers!

Voting in all 14 categories will give you a chance to win a prize , including consoles, peripherals and nominated games, so be sure to vote for something in each section. While anyone can vote, only UK residents are eligible for the prize draw.

The categories are:



Ultimate Game of the Year



One to Watch



Best Shooter



Best Action/Adventure



Best RPG



Best MMO (subscription)



Best Fighting



Best Racing



Best Sports



Best Strategy



Best Music Based



Best Free to Play



Best Mobile Game



Best Downloadable



The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on the 21st of October, so get to the awards website and get voting. Remember, a vote for Minecraft is a vote for PC gaming.