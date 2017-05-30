GOG adds 15 Neo-Geo classics, puts them all on sale

Old-time arcadists may want to turn their attention for a moment to GOG, which rolled out 15 "essential SNK Neo-Geo classics," including four Metal Slug games, a half-dozen fighting titles, and the 1996 great Twinkle Star Sprites. The games are available individually or in one of three bundles, and all on sale for up to 75 percent off until June 6.
Behold the newcomers!
- Metal Slug
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug X
- Fatal Fury Special
- Samurai Shodown 2
- Samurai Shodown V Special
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Last Blade
- Blazing Star
- Baseball Stars 2
- Shock Troopers
- Twinkle Star Sprites
- King of the Monsters
The Metal Slug games support GOG Galaxy functionality including leaderboards and, with the exception of Metal Slug 2, local and online multiplayer action. Most of the rest don't appear quite as well supported and they're lacking the "extras," like soundtracks and wallpapers, that help make other GOG offerings so appealing.
But they're DRM-free, which is always a plus, and they're cheap, too: Each of the games is available separately for half price—$3 instead of $6—or $1.50 if purchased in one of the bundles. Details are available at gog.com.
