Goetia, The Turing Test, and Tokyo Dark lead the latest Humble Bundle

Square Enix Collective is a platform that enables game makers to share their ideas with gamers, get feedback, maybe get some crowdfunding support, and possibly even sign a publishing deal. It is also the source of the games in the latest Humble Bundle, which went live today with Goetia, Octahedron, and Deadbeat Heroes for just $1.

Forking over more than the average price will also net you The Turing Test, Forgotten Anne Collector's Edition, and Black the Fall. Make it at least $12 and Tokyo Dark and Children of Zodiarcs will be yours as well. It may not be the highest-profile bundle in the history of Humble, but it does make for an interesting mix of more offbeat stuff that doesn't often get time in the spotlight.

The Humble Square Enix Collective supports two fine charities, GamesAid and Make-A-Wish, and will be available until April 30.