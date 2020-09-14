The Glorious Model O is going wireless and will somehow weigh just 69 grams

If it is an ultra-lightweight mouse with RGB lighting you're after, it does not get any lighter than the Glorious Model O (67 grams) for medium to large size hands, and Model O- (59 grams) for small to medium hands. And if it is a wireless variant you're after, good news—Glorious is answering the call with the Model O Wireless.

The Model O Wireless is exactly as it sounds, that being a wireless version of the regular Model O, at least in look and feel. It's not quite as light at 69 grams, but still incredibly nimble for a gaming mouse. It's even lighter than Razer's Viper Ultimate, which checks in at 74 grams.

While it looks the same as the Model O, the guts are a little different in the wireless version. Glorious tells us it will feature an all-new proprietary BAMF sensor, though the company stops short of providing any fine grain details, like DPI and other sensitivity specifications. For reference, the Model O uses a Pixart 3360 sensor with a 12,000 DPI.

There is also no mention of lag, and/or what technologies might be at play to keep responsiveness in close proximity to a wired mouse. That said, wireless gaming mice are generally very good these days, where you would be hard pressed to tell the difference between one and a wired model.

According to Glorious, the Model O Wireless will deliver 71 hours of battery life, if disabling the RGB lighting. That's also slightly better than the Viper Ultimate, which is rated for 70 hours of battery life.

Glorious will begin accepting reservations for the Model O Wireless on September 23. No release date has been announced, but the company tells us it will retail for $80.