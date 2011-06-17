Giveaway: Strut your stuff with Aion's Wonder Girls and Disco costumes!

There's no shame in it: sometimes you've just gotta get a little fabulous. And why shouldn't that apply to your favorite MMOs? Aion recently debuted its premium item sets modeled after, of all people, the South Korean pop girl group the Wonder Girls . It's not enough to have wings and fly around killing stuff—you have to look good doing it. Read on to find out how to enter and see the costumes (and exceptional dance animations!) in action.

After watching that video, you may be feeling bad about yourself for not possessing an afro with that level of awesomeness. But don't worry! We'd be delighted to give you the Wonder Girls (a $25 value) or Disco (a $9 value) costume packs. To enter, all you have to do is email contents@pcgamer.com, with "Oh yes, I've got the look." as the subject line. In the body of the email, specify which costume you'd prefer, which faction you're a part of (Elyos or Asmodian), and why you want your outfit of choice. We'll be giving out prizes to 20 Disco winners and 6 Wonder Girls winners; soon, the Aion community will be basking in your fashionable glory. We've also got 30 codes for the Wonder Girls dance emotes to give away, and let's face it: we could all use some sweet dance moves in our repertoire.

We'll select the lucky winners on Tuesday, June 21st. Now get out there and bust a move!