Gigabyte's Uranium mouse offers seventy hours of wireless gaming

Using a compact reactor that looks suspiciously like a pair of rechargable AA batteries, Gigabyte's new wireless mouse, the Aivia Uranium, claims to offer up to seventy hours of non-stop wireless gaming.

Gigabyte aren't well known for their gaming peripherals, but having loved their latest Aivia keyboard - the awesome Osmium - I reckon they might've turned a corner.

The Aivia Uranium is using some intelligent power design to offload some energy-sapping activities to the wireless receiver allowing the wireless laser mouse to run for as long as possible on a single charge. The Ghost Macro Station attaches to your machine and acts as the receiver and charging station for your mouse. It's also where the mouse stores all its memory and where the macros are stored and edited.

This means there's less actual tech on the mouse itself so as not to drain the battery with stuff that isn't actually important to moving a cursor across a screen. Hence the 70hrs of gaming battery life, and the fact that it should only take about three hours to get a full charge back again. And even then you're not going to be interrupted for long: you can pull out a retractable mini USB charging cable from the receiver and keep going when the batteries eventually fail.

Aesthetically it's not going to set the world alight with its angular, black styling, but it's comfortable with a decent amount of functionality. The now-standard multi-DPI switching and programmable keys (ten of 'em) are all present, but sadly it is using last generation laser sensors. The 5,600 DPI laser sensor is a far cry from the 8,200 DPI marvels I've seen in the likes of Corsair's Vengeance M65 or Shogun Bros' Ballista Mk1. Whether that will make a lot of relative difference to the feel of the mouse in-game I'll see once we get our sample in.

Fingers crossed we'll also get one of the updated Osmium keyboards too, which are set to use the Cherry MX Brown switches instead of the louder Reds. Yum.