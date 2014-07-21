Minecraft now has giant combat robots, if you have 60 hours to spare

It's well established that amazing things can happen in Minecraft, but this is something else. Few people will deny the allure of giant robotic killing machines, but some are more passionate about them than others. Case in point is Minecraft expert Cubehamster, who has crafted a gargantuan mech entitled Mega Gargantua. The fully functioning robot took 60 hours to construct, and does not need Command Blocks or any other mods to get up and running. In fact, if you're patient enough you could build it in Survival Mode.

The baffling video says it all. Players need to manually navigate the interior of the mech in order to wield its variety of deadly weapons, which include an 'A02 Front TNT Cannon', 'Tank Buster Torpedo Launcher' and 'Sequential Tomahawk Missile Launcher', among others. If you thought Minecraft wasn't violent enough for your tastes... it is now. You can download it here.

What will we discover in Minecraft next? Nuclear medicine? A cure for the creeper plague? Whole new planets behind those blocky clouds? Anything seems possible.