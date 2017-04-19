Ghost Recon Wildlands trailer introduces new Narco Road DLC

Ghost Recon: Wildlands, the tactical shooter that rewards abandoning tactics in favour of explosions and out-in-the-open gun brawls, is getting its first major expansion soon. Dubbed Narco Road, season pass holders already have access to it. For the rest of us, April 25 will be its official release date.

If you're in the latter camp – or indeed, just a fan of videogame trailers – the below footage should give you a taste of the content. It's all about infiltrating gangs and listening to very extreme music, and frankly, if you'd told me four years ago that this is where the Ghost Recon series was headed, I probably would have abandoned games in favour of a deep reading of Proust's In Search of Lost Time.

But thankfully no such warning arrived, and in the end I had a bit of fun with Wildlands, providing I completely tuned out on the exposition. Phil only rewarded it a 67 in his review, but that's a lot better than a 0. And that's a fact.