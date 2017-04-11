Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road comes to season pass holders next week

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road, the off-road-racin', parachute-jumpin', let's-have-a-party expansion we first heard about back in March, will be out for season pass holders on April 18, and on April 25—at a cost of $15—for everyone else. The expansion will include more than 15 new campaign missions, plus four new types of side missions and "racing challenges" that will earn "fame and followers" for hard-driving superstars.

Why is the size of your fan base important in a Tom Clancy shooter about annihilating drug dealers in the Bolivian jungle—a job that, by all rights, you should be doing quietly? Because now you're on the trail of El Invisible, a top-ranking bad dude, and to get to him you need to earn the trust of three lower-tier gang leaders—the gregarious Eddie Escovado, the mysterious Arturo Rey, and the arrogant Tonio Mateos—and you're not going to get in good with any of them by shooting their dudes. You'll need to impress them with your mad extreme skillz.

The update will also feature four new outfits, nine new weapons, and four new vehicle types: monster trucks, nitro-boosted muscle cars (always a good choice for jungle transit), motorcycles, and aerobatic planes. Screens below you will give you an idea of what's in store.

Ubisoft also announced that a free title update slated for April 14 will add weekly "live season challenges" to the game, with unique rewards for completing solo, co-op, and community tasks. Challenges will last for six weeks and feature a specific theme, beginning with The Rise and Fall of Unidad, in which "players gather intel on Unidad's operations and combat the threat to the country."