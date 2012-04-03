Ghost Recon Future Soldier release date and PC-specific features announced

Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier will be available for PC in stores and as a digital download on June 15 in the UK and June 12 in the US. The PC version will require one-time online registration with Uplay, but not a continuous broadband connection for singleplayer.

The publisher has also released a list of PC-specific features:

PC high standard visuals (DX11 renderer, new Hi-Quality Assets, new Post Process Effects, multi-monitor solutions support, TriDef stereoscopic support).



DirectX11 enhanced: Tessellation (for soft 3D models), Compute Shaders-based realistic lighting (for Global Illumination), Volumetric Fog.



Online Widget: Party, Friends and Ghost Feed functionality can be accessed at any moment from any screen.



Extended party functionality: simplified and more flexible invitation system.



Party text Chat.



Uplay Friends system.



Fully customizable controls for the localized keyboards.



Ubisoft originally did not plan to release Future Soldier on PC, instead opting to offer PC gamers the F2P Ghost Recon Online. GRO producer Sébastien Arnoult said last year that the F2P direction was a response to piracy:

“When we started Ghost Recon Online we were thinking about Ghost Recon: Future Solider; having something ported in the classical way without any deep development, because we know that 95% of our consumers will pirate the game. So we said okay, we have to change our mind.

“We have to adapt, we have to embrace this instead of pushing it away. That's the main reflection behind Ghost Recon Online and the choice we've made to go in this direction.”

It was then announced that a PC port of Future Soldier would be made, but that it would be released at “a later date.” It's not much later, though—as of this announcement, the UK release date for the console versions is two weeks earlier, on May 25th.