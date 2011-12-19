Get your face in Max Payne 3!

Max Payne 3 developers and publishers Rockstar games have announced a competition to get your mug in the multiplayer portion of the upcoming game. From today until January 13 10 random people a week who use the #MaxPayne3 hashtag on Twitter will be selected to send a photo for Rockstar's consideration. Of these 10, the two least ugly people will get their faces in Max Payne 3.

It's a bit like that online dating site where only beautiful people are allowed access, only your chances of sleeping with a supermodel are greatly diminished. Unless they happen to play the game when it's released in March and take a shine to your in-game noggin.