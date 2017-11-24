Popular

Get up to 51 percent off these Dell monitors

The hottest deal is a 32-inch 1080p LED panel for just $170.

It might be a few more hours until midnight but Black Friday is well under way. You can check out our hub pages covering all the hottest deals from games to SSDs, but we're also highlighting notable sales as well.

Dell is currently offering some great deals on a wide variety of monitors, including a limited quantity doorcrasher 32-inch 1080 LED panel for just $170, a 51 percent discount. At the time of writing, 38 percent of the stock has been sold.

Here's a quick rundown of the best of what's on sale.

For the rest of the deals, check out Dell's store.

Steven Messner

Steven enjoys nothing more than a long grind, which is precisely why his specialty is on investigative feature reporting on China's PC games scene, weird stories that upset his parents, and MMOs. He's Canadian but can't ice skate. Embarrassing.
