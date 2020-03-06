Get this RX 5700 XT graphics card for £320, its lowest price ever

Owning one of the best graphics cards is a must if you want to play the latest games on the highest settings. And there are plenty of options out there if your ageing GPU is letting you down—like this deal on the Asus TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT over at Amazon. It's one of the better AMD graphics cards on the market, and it's sitting at just £320, the lowest price we've ever seen it.

For reference, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is currently the second-best AMD GPU and ranks somewhere between Nvidia's RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super cards. For a full list of graphics card hierarchy, you can check out our guide here.

This particular GPU is factory overclocked and offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory, meaning you won't have any issues playing games at 1080p and 1440p. Gaming mode gives this card a 1,650MHz base clock and 1,905MHz boost clock, and there is also an OC mode, which bumps those figures even higher, up to 1,730MHz and 1,980MHz respectively. Basically, this amounts to a 125MHz base overclock and 75MHz boost overclock.

The triple-fan cooling solution should help to keep those temperatures down during more strenuous gaming sessions and the whole thing is secured with a protective backplate and boasts an all-round sleek design.

Of course, if you're investing in one of the best graphics cards, you might also want to look into picking up one of the best gaming monitors to make the most out of your purchase.