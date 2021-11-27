Get this budget gaming monitor for £45 off

Given some of the great monitor deals we’ve seen over these Black Friday sales, it’s tricky to recommend one that's just 60Hz. But for many gamers out there, 144Hz or above isn’t a requirement or even something they necessarily notice or care about. Dropping those Hz is a decent way to save some serious cash over the higher speed models, and that brings me to this next deal.

The BenQ EL2870UE gaming monitor is currently on sale for £ 179.99 on ebuyer. That’s £45.00 off the regular £224.99 pricing. Now this monitor is 60Hz, which again may not matter to some. For those who are unsure, it does come packing AMD FreeSync and a 1ms response time to mitigate the difference but it’s definitely a personal choice. It's also just a TN panel, but again the price difference is clear.

Where this monitor does likely excel, is image quality and design. We took a look at the BenQ EL2870U back in 2019 and gave it glowing reviews. Reviewer Rob Dwiar believed that the excellent picture quality more than made up for any loss of speed. If you’re wanting to look at beautiful scenes in and out of games, and aren’t too fussed about the refresh rate then this is an absolutely stellar choice. If you’re looking to watch movies or YouTube it definitely won’t disappoint with picture quality.

This budget monitor is a great choice for those who don't mind having a 60Hz display. With a £40 discount it's a very excusable price to add another monitor to your setup.

The BenQ EL2870UE looks to be a very solid and functional monitor for those on a budget, especially when on sale. It’d also make an excellent second, third or nth monitor if you already have a high refresh rate one for your main gaming. We can even help you set that up.

