Get £50 off this Oculus Quest 2 elite bundle

VR is a super cool innovation in the gaming and tech space, and the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best iterations. As such, these deals definitely seemed like ones that needed to be highlighted, especially as we careen ever closer to the present giving time of the year.

You can get a 128 GB model Oculus Quest 2 VR Gaming Headset, Elite Strap & Carry Case Bundle for £347 at Currys. This is £50 the bundle's usual price and about the price of the case standalone. The Elite Strap is probably the more tantalising offer though, with it’s different fitting and extra battery offerings.

The Quest 2 stand alone is still going for £299, so if you don’t care too much about the other stuff you can save some money. Other versions of the bundle like this one without the carry case are also on sale, so it’s worth having a quick look to pick the right one for you.

Oculus Quest 2 Quest 2 VR Gaming Headset | Elite Strap & Carry Case Bundle | 256 GB | £397 £347 at Curry's (save £50)

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great VR headset and an even greater price. Use it stand alone or with a PC to play excellent VR games, wherever you are. These things are a seriously good time and I don't know anyone with one who isn't pretty stoked.

The Oculus Quest 2 can work with your PC as well as stand alone. It’s a pretty neat thing to take on trips and just use wherever you can find adequate space. Currently, in standalone mode you are limited to Facebook’s store, though this is set to change. What won’t change is the memory limits, and when you’re wanting to carry a lot of games with you, 128 GB can fill up quickly.

The good news is Curry’s is also selling the 256 GB model in similar discounted bundles. You can also get £50 off the 256 GB version of this bundle, bringing it to £447, plus others are once again on offer. It’s the kind of product where it’s smart to consider your use case before spending the money. But a little extra storage is never a bad idea.