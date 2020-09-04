Get PC Building Simulator, Elite: Dangerous, and more in the new Humble Bundle

One of the interesting things about the "simulation" genre is the amount of ground it covers. Microsoft Flight Simulator is a sim, Surgeon Simulator 2 is a sim, PC Building Simulator is a sim, The Sims is a sim, Andy Kelly's Big-Riggin' Holiday Road Trip Extravaganza is a sim, the list goes on and on.

The new Humble Super Simulation Bundle is a good example of that breadth. For $1, you get Treasure Hunter Simulator and 911 Operator, games that don't appear to have a whole lot in common beyond that "sim" descriptor. Beat the average price and you'll also get the French Revolutionary tale We. The Revolution, the deep space exploration game Elite: Dangerous, the "ultimate hunting experience" theHunter: Call of the Wild, and Radio Commander, a Vietnam War strategy game in which you command your troops solely over the radio.

Top the bundle out at $15 or more and you'll tack on PC Building Simulator, which is actually quite good if you're into that sort of thing—maybe a little too good—and theHunter: Call of the Wild – Silver Ridge Peak, a new region of the Rocky Mountains that adds turkeys and stuff.

It's an impressively diverse range of games, and even if you're only interested in one or two of them, it's a good way to get them on the cheap. Elite: Dangerous is normally $30 all by itself on Steam, for instance, and PC Building Simulator is $20. And you get to do a solid for charity too, which is always nice. The Humble Super Simulator Bundle will be available until September 17.