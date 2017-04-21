Get money off multiple BenQ monitors on Amazon today

You can find deals on a whole range of BenQ monitors on Amazon today, from budget 21-inch 1080p panels all the way up to 32-inch 1440p screens. The pricier BenQ monitors, such those with FreeSync anti-screen tearing technology, are sadly not included in the deal. However there are a couple of highlights here which should last you many years if you decide to take the plunge.

The most expensive monitor in the promotion is the BenQ EW3270ZL, which can be found on Amazon for £400 today. It's a 32-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440. It's only about £20 off at the moment, down from £420, but this is the largest monitor in the deal, if size matters to you.

Alternatively, the 31.5-inch curved BenQ EX3200R has a much larger chunk of money off. It's down to £290 from £420, and is by far the cheapest it's ever been. It's only a 1920 x 1080 resolution display though, and when you get up to this size screen you generally want a few more pixels. It does have a nice 144Hz refresh rate, though.

Another decent saving can be found on the BenQ GW2765HT, which is down to £290. Amazon says you're saving £250 on the RRP of £540 here, which isn't exactly true, as the price has never actually been over £320 before. Still, it's a nice saving on a decent quality monitor. 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and it's an IPS panel, giving you nicer colors and better viewing angles.

The full range of monitors in the deal can be found here. If you're just looking for a monitor to get the job done, there's a budget one for just £88. Just don't expect the quality to be fantastic.

