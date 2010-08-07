Get Lamp: text adventure documentary

"They were called 'computer adventure games', and they used the most powerful graphics processor in the world: the human mind." Get Lamp oozes love. A documentary that tells the story of text adventures through the words of the people who made them, it's taken digital historian Jason Scott five years of researching, interviewing, filming, editing and polishing. Finally, the results of his work are available to buy. Check the trailer below.

I haven't seen the full film yet, but man. This is an enormous display of love and dedication to a very niche subject, and it deserves to be celebrated.

The documentary's DVD release contain a ton of features and extras. Split across two DVDs, Get Lamp includes the main documentary plus additional featurettes on Infocom, Mammoth Cave and other subjects, photographs, essays, and even a collectible coin. You can pick it all up here .

