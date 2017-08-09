Get Devil Daggers, Who's Your Daddy, and Pony Island in the Humble Microjumbo Bundle

The Humble Microjumbo Bundle is a little different than most previous Humble Bundles, because two of the games in the package are straight-up free: Just give them your email address and enjoy. But a few bucks more will get you a number of other games, including some we've played in the past that we actually really enjoyed.

DRM-free (that is, non-Steam) versions of Space Pilgrim Episode 1 and Pony Island are yours for the taking, or for a minimum of one penny (although that's kind of a dick move) you can also lay claim to Space Pilgrim Episodes 1-4. For $1, you get Steam keys for all of the above, plus Geometry Dash, Pony Island, and Oh... Sir! The Insult Simulator.

And as usual, there's still more to be had for breaking the average price, which right now is just a hair over three bucks: Who's Your Daddy, Town of Salem, hack_me and hack_me 2, Devil Daggers, and Oh... Sir! The Hollywood Roast.

None of these games are blockbuster fare, but Chris and James had a "good time" trying to keep a baby from dying in a multitude of horrible ways in Who's Your Daddy (they also found a giant floppy dildo, yes they did), Pony Island scored a whopping 91/100 in our 2016 review, and we declared Devil Daggers "the year's best game about shooting infinite skulls forever." Oh... Sir! is mostly about farts (the original, anyway) which may or may not be a plus depending on how you feel about these things.

In any event, it's a very solid selection of games for less than the cost of a jumbo bag of chips. The Humble Microjumbo Bundle is live now and will remain on tap until August 22.