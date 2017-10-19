Get an Asus GeForce GTX 1070 and Assassin's Creed Origins for $390

If turning up the visual quality settings in games turns things into a slideshow, your PC may be crying out for a new GPU. It just happens that Newegg is offering a tantalizing discount on factory overclocked Asus GeForce GTX 1070 (DUAL-GTX1070-O8G) graphics card.

The card is on sale at Newegg for $410, as it is on Amazon. However, we received an email from Newegg with a promo code (EMCXBRBK2) that brings the price down to $390.

Supposedly this is a "super-special deal" that is only redeemable to "a select few" who received the marketing email. We tried it with an account that didn't get the email and it still worked, but your mileage may vary. It's still a good price even without the added discount, it's just really good with it.

Either way, the card also comes with Assassin's Creed Origins. As for the card, it has a 1,582MHz base clock and 1,771MHz boost clock in Gaming mode, and 1,607MHz base and 1,797MHz boost clocks in OC mode. Nvidia's reference design calls for a 1,506MHz base clock and 1,683MHz boost clock.

Connectivity consists of "VR-friendly HDMI ports," meaning there are two HDMI 2.0 ports so you can connect a VR headset and display at the same time. It also has two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and a dual-link DVI-D ports.

You can grab this card here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.