Get an Alienware desktop with a Core i5-8400 and GTX 1080 Ti for $1,400

We've seen some interesting deals from Dell in the past few weeks, many of which have come by way of using a coupon code. That is the case yet again for an Alienware Aurora desktop that is decked out with a Core i5-8400 processor 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, and 1TB hard drive.

Normally that configuration would cost $1,600. However, using promo code 200OFF1599 at checkout, you can grab this setup for $1,400. That is a pretty tantalizing price point for the hardware.

The star of the show is obviously the high-end graphics card. That piece of hardware alone is worth $699, and that's when these cards can actually be found at MSRP. To get one of these cards now, you're looking at $900 to over $1,000, depending on the model—yikes!

There's no mystery to the promo code—it slashes $200 off qualifying systems that cost $1,599 or more. This particular configuration hits that price right on the nose, though you are certainly free to play around with different configurations.

You could, for example, drop down to a GeForce GTX 1080, bump the RAM to 16GB, and swap out the 1TB HDD for a 256GB NVMe solid state drive. That's a more rounded configuration, albeit at the expense of graphics performance. The price is the same—$1,600 before discount, and $1,400 after applying the coupon code.

Follow this link to configure and buy the GTX 1080 Ti configuration, and this link for the GTX 1080 setup.

Protip: If your configuration comes up short of $1,599 but is at least $699, use coupon code 50OFF699 to save $50.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.