Get all three BioShock games for free this week

The Epic Games Store is serving up another big freebie this week in the form of BioShock: The Collection (opens in new tab), which as the title suggests is a bundle of all three BioShock games in one big alt-history package.

First up is BioShock Remastered, the 2016 update of the now 15-year-old undersea philosophy shooter. If you haven't played it yet, well, first off, what are you even doing? More importantly though, here's your chance to square off against iconic videogame enemies in a hauntingly beautiful alt-history art deco world, entirely for free. The music is every bit as good as the decor, too.

Also in the package are BioShock 2 Remastered, a cautionary reminder that no matter how bad things are, they can always get worse, and BioShock Infinite, which starts off with a bold premise but quickly veers into a sort of confusing philosophical mush about how everything is bad and the best we can hope for is to avoid it getting worse. Something like that, anyway. To be honest, I've forgotten most of it.

Some people will no doubt argue but my strong recommendation for those new to the series is to take the games in the order they came. If you're only going to play one BioShock, make it the original; if you want more when it's over, BioShock 2 is a worthwhile followup. Infinite is cool, but if you're pretty well full-up after the first two games, my advice is to move on and don't feel bad about it.

BioShock: The Collection is free until June 2. Next week's Epic Games giveaway is another mystery game—given how that's gone over the past few weeks, I'd expect that another big giveaway is in the works.