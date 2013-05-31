See the Arma 3 beta video during two livestreaming events starting tomorrow

One of our most hotly anticipated games of this year, Arma 3 , will be showing off in a big way this weekend with a livestreaming event straight from Prague. Though the newest version of everyone's favorite military sim franchise is still in alpha, the beta build of the game will be on full display on Saturday, June 1, and again next Saturday, June 8.

Gearing up for E3 , Bohemia Interactive will stream two sessions through the Arma 3 channel on Twitch . The first session will feature mission designer Thomas Ryan giving a basic tutorial in scenario editing. The second stream will show a playthrough of the new Combined Arms missions that will also be released in the beta update.

Both streams should last around an hour and begin at 17:00 UTC (or 12:00 EDT). Check out the world time server for a further breakdown of time zones. During the stream, you'll be able to ask the team questions via the Twitch chat interface or Arma 3's Twitter account.

If you're a green recruit to this Arma business, check out Craig's hands-on account or Arma veteran Evan's rundown on how super-duper serious Arma is (hint: really serious).