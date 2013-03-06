Popular

Arma 3 is an extremely serious hardcore military simulation

As we've outlined in interviews , hands-on impressions , video footage , and other reporting this week, Bohemia Interactive's Arma 3 is an extremely serious, hardcore military simulation that should only be experienced by current or former United States Marines who have received twelve or more medals. We can't be more explicit about this: Arma 3 is a hyper-authentic, high-fidelity simulation intended for hardened men of danger, and no amount of paintball skills or similar talents can prepare you for its harrowing depiction of war.

