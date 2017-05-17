Get a SkyTech Omega gaming PC with GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,393

We're obviously big proponents of rolling your own rig, but if you don't have time or want to recommend a system for a friend or family member (without feeling obligated to provide ongoing support), a case can be made for a pre-built. To that end, you can save a few hundred bucks on a pretty sweet SkyTech Omega gaming PC on Amazon.

The system is listed at $1,699 with free shipping but if you apply promo code 67U5XOFB, it will bring the price down to $1,393.18. What you get for that price is a nice collection of pre-assembled hardware culminating in a Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR5 memory.

Based on the product page and photos, the other components include:

Intel Core i7-6700K processor

Gigabyte GA-Z170-Gaming K3 motherboard

16GB of DDR4-2400 G.Skill memory

OCZ TL100 240GB SSD

2TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

Thermaltake 700W Smart 80 Plus certified PSU

Windows 10 Professional 64-bit

The system also sports a 120mm all-in-one cooling solution from Thermaltake with a high static pressure LED fan, all of which is tucked inside what looks to be an In-Win 303 case.

Individually, these parts add up to around $1,750, perhaps a little cheaper if you shop around and/or take advantage of sales.

You can grab the SkyTech Omega here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.