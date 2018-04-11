Get a Dell XPS desktop with 6-core Intel CPU and GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,000

With any luck, prices on RAM and GPUs will normalize soon, making building your own gaming PC a more cost-friendly option. In the meantime, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for gaming desktop deals. We found one at Dell.

You can grab a reasonably well-equipped XPS Tower for $1,000 after using promo code 100OFF999 (be sure to use all caps). For this particularly setup, you get a 6-core Intel 8th generation Core i5-8400 processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM), and a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card.

Depending on your budget, you can upgrade various parts for a burlier build. It costs $50 more to bump up to a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, or $150 to outfit this desktop with a GeForce GTX 1080.

If you're looking for a balanced setup, start with the above and upgrade the storage to 256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD for $100, double the RAM to 16GB for another $100, and plunk down $50 for the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. That brings the tally (after coupon code) to $1,250—that's pretty good for this level of hardware.

It's not entirely clear if Dell is using a silver or black chassis for these setups. The product page shows a silver case, but when you add it to your cart, the thumbnail image shows a black case. Either way, the hardware inside is solid.

Go here to take advantage of this deal.

