Get a 1TB Crucial SSD at its lowest ever price with this UK Amazon deal

Prices for super-fast storage are tumbling at the moment, so there's no better time to expand your PC's digital storehouse. There are a handful of good ones in this year's Black Friday PC Gaming deals. Clearly there are few better brands to go to than Crucial: you can pick up a 1TB Crucial BX500 solid state drive for only £95.99, its lowest ever price, and £16 below the Crucial RRP. You can also pick up the 2TB version on Amazon, but it's a little cheaper direct from Crucial's own website.

Crucial's BX500 SSD line is the more wallet-friendly version of the Crucial MX500 SSD, which makes our list of the best SSDs for gaming. The BX500 is not quite as rapid as its flagship sibling, but the difference between it and your crusty old mechanical drive will be night and day. In fact, it's 300% faster than your standard hard drive.

We've been banging on about the virtues of solid state drives for years now at PC Gamer. Booting from these speedy beauties will revolutionise your PC gaming experience: files will load far quicker, load times will be reduced, and they're more energy efficient (which is good for your household bills and PSU) too. The only thing hard drives have over their faster cousin in the HDD vs SSD stakes is value, and this Black Friday SSD deal proves that this gap is narrowing.

If you've been in the fast storage game a while already and are now looking for something even quicker, take a gander at the best NVMe SSDs: these slim storage sticks use your motherboard's PCIe channels to offer faster transfer speeds than a SATA interface. But if you want to expand your PC's capacity without getting your hands dirty inside your case, we've collected together a list of the best external hard drives too.