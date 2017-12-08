Get 75 percent off Alien: Isolation, Cities: Skylines, Total War: Attila in Gamesplanet's Xmas weekend sale

'Tis the season to make savings, is that how the song goes? Either way, Gamesplanet is hosting its second Xmas Advent sale this weekend, running now through Sunday, December 10, where you can net some great games for a fraction of their recommended retail price.

Within, you'll find the likes of Alien: Isolation—The Collection for £8.75 with a 75 percent reduction. The same discount applies to Mortal Kombat X (£4.00), Saints Row 4: Game of the Century Edition (£3.75), Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition (£7.49), and Total War: Attila (£7.49).

Elsewhere, other highlights include Total War: Warhammer for £13.60 at 66 percent off, Far Cry 4 for £12.49 with a 54 percent reduction, and For Honor for £17.49 after a 65 percent saving.

Gamesplanet's second Xmas Advent weekend sale is live now through Sunday December 10—check out its full catalogue of deals in this direction.

Beyond the Xmas sale itself, Gamesplanet offers slightly less impressive discounts on a number of other big games, such as Destiny 2, Assassin's Creed Origins and Football Manager 2018, should that be something you're interested in.