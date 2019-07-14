Get 50% off this handy wireless charging mousepad, the Corsair MM1000 Qi

Although having the best wireless gaming mouse is pretty handy, it's always a pain when it starts running out of juice (inevitably during a tense firefight, because obviously). Enter the Corsair MM1000 Qi Wireless Charging Mousepad like a conquering hero. It's had 50 percent knocked off its asking price thanks to the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, bringing it down to a tempting £37. As the name would suggest, it charges the battery of "almost anything" while in use. Getting it for under £40 is also good value for money, so we're not complaining.

Confused about what a Qi device is? They're pieces of kit that have wireless charging enabled and include the likes of Corsair's own Dark Core RGB SE Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Samsung Galaxy S9, or iPhone X. If you've got one of those, you can slap it on the MM1000 and it'll boost their power. Meanwhile, "USB Micro-B, TYPE-C and Lightning Qi charging adaptors enable you to charge almost any other wireless/mobile device". This is pretty damn helpful, and that's to say nothing of its utility as a high-quality mouse pad to begin with. What's more, Corsair's a reliable manufacturer that knows its business inside and out, so you can be sure that you're investing in something good.

