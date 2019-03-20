Get 15% off all PC gaming gear orders at eBay UK today—until 8pm

15% off using PLAY15 code Here's a straight link to the ebay video games and consoles page.

Now is a great time—literally today—to pick up any PC gaming gear you might have your eye on. With eBay UK offering 15% off any electronic order when you input the code PLAY15 at checkout, there are some great PC gaming savings to be had.

You'll have to make sure your order qualifies by going over 20 quid, and its worth noting that the maximum discount you can get is £50. So, with a bit of strategy, you can make the most of it and deploy a useful 50 quid saving on something you've wanted for a while. We've got a few below where we think the discount could serve you well (the prices next to the items below already include the discount you'll get.)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 for £289.99

This is a tremendous price using PLAY15 for a 20-series graphics card that'll have you enjoying the latest and greatest for a good long while.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q for £630.02

Our top gaming monitor can be got for even less now using the code PLAY15. Get the PG279Q's extremely fast, low input lag screen now.View Deal

The Division 2 for £38

Snap up a tasty discount of a large handful of pounds off the latest Ubisoft mega game and set yourself up for some long-term looting and shooting using PLAY15.View Deal

These are only a few of deals we recommend to maximise the code's value, but the whole of ebay's electronic and gaming listings are at your disposal meaning you're sure to find something to jump on and make the most of the code today. Make sure whatever your electronic purchase is, it comes in over 20 quid and you'll be laughing with 15%, or that maximum 50 quid, off!