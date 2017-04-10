Get 10 percent off HP desktops and laptops today

Spring is here, and the sales have begun. HP is currently running a promotion on its online store where you can get 10 percent off a whole range of laptops and desktops. Simply enter the code SPRING10 at checkout, and you'll get a nice chunk of money off your next purchase. You've only got until midnight tonight though, so act fast if you're looking to get a new gaming machine.

All of HP's Home PCs which cost over £449 are included in the deal, apart from anything in the company's super thin Spectre range. What you do get in the promotion is a range of Pavilion Laptops and All-in-One PCs, Envy Performance Laptops and AiO PCs, and HP Omen gaming laptops and desktops.

For example, you could get an Omen desktop with an Intel Core i7-6700 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 3TB hard drive, along with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card for £180 off.

There are some cheaper options too, so if you're looking for a less pricey laptop for work or school, one of the convertible laptops from the HP Envy range might be a nice thing to pick up. You can get a 1080p laptop which doubles as a touchscreen tablet with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for £78 off.

There's everything from inexpensive secondary laptops all the way up to monster, liquid cooled gaming desktops with dual GTX 1080s and 32GB of RAM. Remember, you only have until midnight tonight to decide though.

